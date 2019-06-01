Despite recently telling fans that he would fight tooth and nail to get Star back on the air, Lee Daniels shared on Instagram that it's not going to happen. The executive producer and creator of the hit series looked defeated as he spoke to his followers in the video clip."Okay, so I got some bad news," he said. "It ain't happening. I tried my best, guys. You know, we got some incredible people...I mean, I can't even list everybody."

"I'll say it in a letter. But, in a nutshell, it ain't happening," Daniels continued. "I did my best and just know that just like with Precious or Empire, that first season, The Butler, Monster's Ball...the next thing I do is gon' be Star. It will exist in all of my work. I love you all and the fans that have supported us."

In the caption, Daniels wrote that he was "at a loss for words to describe my sadness" but reiterated his thanks to those that tuned in to watch the show and helped make it a success. In May, not long after the season finale, it was announced that Star was being canceled after three seasons on the FOX network. There were rumors that the show may find a home on an online streaming service like Netflix, but this most recent announcement has laid that gossip to rest.