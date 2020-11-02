President Donald Trump has always had an adversarial relationship with the likes of LeBron James. The two are on opposite sides of the political spectrum and time and time again, LeBron has voiced his displeasure for the POTUS. In fact, LeBron has even created the More Than A Vote initiative to help raise voter participation and get Trump out of office. In opposition to this, Trump has been critical of LeBron and the NBA, noting that the entire league has had low viewership since getting political.

Today, Trump was in Pennsylvania where he was looking to scrounge up some last-minute votes in what should prove to be the most important battleground state in the country. It was here that Trump went off on LeBron, while also egging on some "LeBron Sucks" chants.

"How about basketball? How about Lebron? I felt badly for LeBron," Trump said ... "I felt very badly. Down 71% and that's for their championship -- I didn't want watch one shot. When they don't respect our country, when they dont respect our flag, nobody wants to watch. Nobody!"

Perhaps the greatest irony of all of this is Trump saying "I felt very badly," when LeBron actually won the championship. While NBA viewership was down, it was lower for pretty well every single sport, which means the anger towards the NBA is just a tad misplaced.

Either way, it got his base riled up as Election Day goes down tomorrow.

