Trump also said LeBron was a spokesman for the Democratic Party.
There is no question that the relationship between the NBA and President Donald Trump has been adversarial...at best. Numerous players throughout the NBA have found his politics to be repulsive, and have actively campaigned to get him voted out of office. LeBron James has been among the loudest voices opposing Trump, especially with the creation of his "More Than A Vote" organization, which will help numerous people become registered voters.
Today, Trump was on The Rush Limbaugh Show where he took yet another swipe at the league. In the clip below, via TMZ, Trump lashed out at the NBA for getting too political, while also sending shots at LeBron. Trump claimed that LeBron is a spokesman for the Democrats and that he is also a hater.
"LeBron is a spokesman for the democratic party and a very nasty spokesman," Trump said. "Because, again, I've done so much for the Black community and people don't wanna see that and he's a great basketball player but people don't wanna see a guy that way. They don't want to see that. We have enough difficulty during the week, you don't wanna sit down watching a basketball game and then watch somebody that hates your guts, okay, He's a hater."
Trump also claimed that he has no idea who is in the NBA Finals. Considering LeBron is on the verge of winning the title, perhaps that's actually a good thing.
Regardless, it doesn't seem like the players care too much about what Trump has to say.
