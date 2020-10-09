There is no question that the relationship between the NBA and President Donald Trump has been adversarial...at best. Numerous players throughout the NBA have found his politics to be repulsive, and have actively campaigned to get him voted out of office. LeBron James has been among the loudest voices opposing Trump, especially with the creation of his "More Than A Vote" organization, which will help numerous people become registered voters.

Today, Trump was on The Rush Limbaugh Show where he took yet another swipe at the league. In the clip below, via TMZ, Trump lashed out at the NBA for getting too political, while also sending shots at LeBron. Trump claimed that LeBron is a spokesman for the Democrats and that he is also a hater.