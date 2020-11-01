We're just days away from what many people are describing as the biggest election to date. It's either another four years with Trump in office or America elects Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as his and Pence's successors. It was only four years ago when Dave Chappelle hit the stage at SNL, wishing the president luck while asking for a chance for disenfranchised communities. "I’m going to give him a chance, and we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one too," he famously said. Well, people had no choice to give him a chance but still, Trump fulfilled some of America's biggest nightmares.

Things will be coming full-circle next Saturday as NBC has revealed the host of next week's episode of Saturday Night Live. Dave Chappelle will be hosting the first post-2020 election SNL episode on November 7th and there's no doubt that he'll ruffle a few features. Likely both Republicans and Democrats. No musical guest has been revealed as of yet but perhaps, SNL has something special up their sleeve.

His 2016 appearance on SNL marked his first time hosting the show in his career, as well as his major return to network television after stepping back from the limelight. Despite the offense some took, Chappelle's monologue reassured that he hadn't lost his comedic touch. He later won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

In related news, those who are excited about his appearance on Saturday Night Live next week can prepare by watching The Chappelle Show on Netflix. The streaming giant is finally hosting Chappelle's famed sketch comedy show on its platform.