Dave Chappelle is often regarded as one of the greatest comedians of all time but his recent stand-up specials have been met with criticism. Many critics deemed the special offensive while fans were simply excited to hear Chappelle's thoughts on an array of subjects. Some felt that he had taken low blows at sexual assault victims, the LGBTQ community, and more. Despite this, Chappelle just took home an Emmy for 2019's Sticks & Stones.

During his acceptance speech, Chappelle made a concerted effort to address the naysayers who initially slammed his comedy special. And he didn't mince his words, as you'd expect.

"Boy, comes as a complete surprise," he said with a smirk on his face and a lit cigarette in his hand. "I mean, I read all the reviews and they said so many terrible things. They were embarrassed for me. I lost my way. It wasn't even worth watching," he continued. "I hope all you critics learn from this. This is a teachable moment -- shut the fuck up forever!"

Chappelle was met with immediate applause from the audience. He continued to give a big shout out to all of the other comedians that were nominated for Emmys tonight. Check out the speech below.