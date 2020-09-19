Aside from the Rick James sketches, one of the most memorable moments from Chappelle's Show was when the comedian shared Charlie Murphy's hilarious story about Prince. The world lost the music legend over four years ago in what is said to be a tragic accidental overdose, but prior to that time, Chappelle's Prince sketch described a memory that had many viewing the singer in a new light. The comedian shared that Prince was not only a fan of the famous "blouses" sketch, but that the story was true.



After three seasons of success, Chappelle's Show ended abruptly in 2006. Dave's decision to ax his hit series came as a surprise to fans as rumors about what led to Chappelle's departure made headlines. The comedian recently reflected on that time and said Prince helped him through. "When I left Chappelle’s Show, not only was Prince the only person I could relate to, he was one of the few people who truly cared about what was happening in my life," said Chappelle.

"There’s a thing I say that 'the last sane man on earth is going to think he’s crazy.' He was the only one I knew who had already done it. In the loneliest corners of that experience, there was always a sign, like 'Brooks was here,' that he had been there and lived to tell about it," he added. "The mere sight of Prince reminded me that I’m not the last sane man on earth, and I’m not crazy. He was the first person I knew who didn’t question my choices. In fact, he didn’t even ask me about them. He just told me, 'Whatever it is, you’re right.'"

We're sure those words will help many others, not just Dave Chappelle. Check out the Chappelle's Show skit below to take a walk down memory lane with the late Charlie Murphy.

