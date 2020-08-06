LeBron James has had a few controversies over the course of his career. The latest one came at the beginning of the season when the Los Angeles Lakers star refused to acknowledge the misdeeds of the Chinese government. Many criticized James for being a hypocrite who is only about his money, considering he has been quite vocal when it comes to politics in his own country and neighborhoods. In fact, James and other NBA players have been speaking out against racial injustice throughout the past few weeks and President Donald Trump doesn't seem too happy about all of that.

The President recently noted that he wouldn't be watching any more basketball games because the players keep kneeling for the National anthem. After the Lakers game against the Oklahoma City Thunder last night, James was asked about Trump's comments and as you can imagine, LeBron didn't seem to care.

“I really don’t think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership," James said. LeBron makes a pretty good point here considering NBA ratings are doing just fine. The long break has made fans appreciative of the sports that are on TV right now and it's almost impossible to resist the urge to start watching matches at 2 in the afternoon.

Regardless, President or no President, the NBA is in good shape.