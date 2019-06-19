The Los Angeles Lakers will have a whole new look next season, and so will LeBron James' often discussed hairline.

LeBron recently shared a video of his new and improved hair, which looks to have completely restored itself from a year ago, when fans were comparing his receding follicles to the Liberty Bell. Take a look at the old LeBron and his rejuvenated flow in the tweets embedded below.

Whether LeBron's got a perfect edge up or a series of bald patches on his dome, Lakers fans won't care as long as he helps deliver an NBA championship. The team's odds increased tenfold when they acquired All Star center Anthony Davis in a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, but there is still some work to be done.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks, the Lakers are currently in the process of trying to rework the deal with New Orleans in order to create enough cap space for another max contract.