The Toronto Raptors haven't been NBA champions for 24 hours yet, the champagne is still drying on their celebratory t-shirts and hats, but the Westgate Sportsbook has already revealed the odds for which team will become the 2020 NBA Champion. And it's the Los Angeles Lakers, with odds of 9/2, who stand atop the field.

Obviously, those odds reflect a belief that Anthony Davis will indeed be teaming with LeBron James in LA for the 2019-20 season. The Lakers are reportedly nearing a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, though it could hinge on their willingness to include Kyle Kuzma in the trade package.

The Westgate is also high on the Los Angeles Clippers chances of pulling some major stars during free agency, possibly even two-time Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers, listed at 6/1, are tied with the Milwaukee Bucks with the second best odds to hoist the Larry O'Brien ("Larry O.B," as Kawhi would say) trophy next year. Worth noting, the Clippers have enough cap space available to sign to max free agents this summer.

Rounding out the Top 5 is the Houston Rockets (8/1) and the defending champion Toronto Raptors at 10/1. Of course, should Kawhi choose to sign with a team like the Clippers, Toronto's odds figure to slide even further. The Warriors are sitting at 14/1, behind the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.

As for the New York Knicks, who were once listed among the top contenders for the 2019-20 NBA title, they are now sitting at 20/1 as their prized free agent acquisition, Kevin Durant, is expected to miss the entire season after undergoing surgery on his achilles.