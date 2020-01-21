When your father is arguably one of the best NBA players to ever step in the paint, it's going to be difficult to follow in his footsteps. Nevertheless, Bronny James Jr. is carving out his own lane in the basketball world as the Sierra Canyon School sports star carries on the James name. LeBron is front and center at Bronny's games when he can make it, but even with the championship basketball player in attendance, his son is a target for abusive behavior.

On Monday (January 20) Sierra Canyon went up against Paul VI Catholic High School from Virginia in front of a packed auditorium of 4,000 people. LeBron reportedly entered the room to roaring applause, but even with all of the support, someone thought it was appropriate to throw something at Bronny during the game.

According to Yahoo Sports, it was near the beginning of the second half when someone in the stands tossed a piece of candy at Bronny, causing the referee to interrupt gameplay. As LeBron shook his head in disgust, security escorted the person out of the auditorium. The young James's teammate Ziaire Willaims told Yahoo Sports, "You’d be surprised by all the stuff Bronny has to go through. It’s not fair, but he doesn’t let it faze him at all. I’m learning how to be more like that from him and he’s younger than me."

Later, LeBron took to Instagram to publicly declare how proud he is of his son. "Know I got your back and front throughout it all! I’d die for you and your siblings," the Los Angeles Lakers star wrote. "Never waver no matter what disrespect, hate, envy, jealousy, etc comes your way! Only push forward and continue to be the great kid/young man/person you are! Love you kid!! ❤️ #JamesGang👑."