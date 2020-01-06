Bronny James Jr is only a freshman in high school yet he is still the most popular high school basketball player on the planet. The reason for this is quite simple: his dad is LeBron James. Bronny is currently playing for Sierra Canyon and has been making waves as a future top tier talent. While he isn't racking up stats, or playing at the level of some of his teammates, Bronny has been able to showcase some flashed of brilliance that bode well for him in the future.

This past weekend, Bronny and company took on Minnehaha Academy at the Target Center in Minnesota. Fans came out in droves to watch Sierra Canyon play as 17,000 people packed the Timberwolves arena. What makes this so incredible is that, according to Bleacher Report, the T-Wolves average under 15,000 fans per game. Despite the crowd, Sierra Canyon lost by 20 as Bronny scored five points in 18 minutes of action.

To be fair to the Timberwolves, it's not every day you have Bronny James roll into town for a high school basketball game. Not to mention, getting into these basketball games costs very little and in most instances are free which makes them a lot more accessible than NBA games. Regardless, if Bronny ever makes the NBA, his team can sleep easier knowing they'll always have a sold-out crowd.