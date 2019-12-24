His answer may surprise you.
Bronny James Jr is one of the biggest names in high school basketball right now thanks to his highlights with Sierra Canyon. Bronny is the son of LeBron James so it's obvious as to why he would get so much media attention. LeBron is one of the biggest names in sports which helps elevate the fact that his son is playing so well. There are some people out there who think Bronny can play for a bigtime University and even make it to the NBA at some point.
TMZ recently caught up with Magic Johnson who just so happens to know a thing or two about basketball. He was asked about Bronny's potential and even gave a surprising answer on whether or not he can surpass his own father.
"I think so," Johnson said. "You hope so, anyway. Normally what happens is sometimes with all that skill and talent that LeBron has, it passes to his son. I think that he has a chance to be unbelievable and either just as good as his dad or a little better. But, that's big shoes to fill though. LeBron is playing awesome right now. MVP of league right now."
Johnson's claims are fairly extreme when you consider how Bronny is only 15 years old. LeBron has done his best to take the pressure off of his own son and isn't forcing him to become anything he doesn't want to. For now, Bronny is a great high school player and it will be interesting to see what he develops into.