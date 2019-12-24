Bronny James Jr is one of the biggest names in high school basketball right now thanks to his highlights with Sierra Canyon. Bronny is the son of LeBron James so it's obvious as to why he would get so much media attention. LeBron is one of the biggest names in sports which helps elevate the fact that his son is playing so well. There are some people out there who think Bronny can play for a bigtime University and even make it to the NBA at some point.

TMZ recently caught up with Magic Johnson who just so happens to know a thing or two about basketball. He was asked about Bronny's potential and even gave a surprising answer on whether or not he can surpass his own father.