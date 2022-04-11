Now that the Los Angeles Lakers are done for the season, there are a lot of rumors surrounding what this team is going to do in the offseason. The team needs to retool this entire roster, especially as it pertains to Russell Westbrook, who was a failed experiment in Los Angeles. Fans thought Russ would be the perfect fit, but instead, he was a disaster of epic proportions.

Last night, the Lakers played their last game of the season, which means the front office is going to have to kick their efforts into high gear. They have a lot of work to do, and Westbrook is certainly going to be on their priority list once they are allowed to make trades and construct deals with other teams.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Following last night's game, LeBron James was asked about Westbrook's future with the team. Just like in the case of Frank Vogel, LeBron was diplomatic about it all as he offered praise to Westbrook while noting that he cannot dictate the future.

"I'm not going to sit here and make decisions for the front office," James said. "I love being teammates with Russ."

This offseason is going to be a wild one, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA.