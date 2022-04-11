This was a horrific season for the Los Angeles Lakers as they missed the playoffs despite having a roster that should have been a lock for the Western Conference Finals. It was a season to forget, and many are waiting to see how LeBron James moves throughout the offseason, as many believe he is the puppet master of this Los Angeles Lakers roster.

When it comes to the team's head coaching situation, it has been reported that Frank Vogel will be fired today. Of course, Vogel says he hasn't heard anything just yet, and as it turns out, neither has LeBron.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

According to Michael Corvo of Clutch Points, LeBron was asked about Vogel and his future with the team. James was very diplomatic about it all as he was quite complementary to the team's bench boss.

"I have not been told. I've seen the reports like everybody else has," LeBron said. "I respect Frank as a coach and as a man. He's a man who gives everything to the game...At the end of the day, I don't know what's going to happen with Frank and him being here. But I have nothing but respect for him."

An official decision on Vogel should be made soon, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA.