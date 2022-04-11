Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers have had a truly nightmarish season that has not gone over well with the fanbase. The addition of Russell Westbrook did not help this team in the slightest, and in the end, they couldn't even make it to the playoffs, which is a pretty pathetic fate for a team that was supposed to be good enough to potentially win an NBA title.

Over the last week or so, there have been various reports about Frank Vogel's imminent firing. Vogel has underperformed the last two seasons, and it was becoming quite clear that the Lakers front office wanted to get rid of him, sooner rather than later.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Last night, the Lakers played their last game of the season, and before the game was even over, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Vogel would be fired on Monday. It was a pretty wild time to report such a thing, and after the game, Vogel himself was asked about it. As you can see down below, he was quite frank about the whole thing, saying "I haven't heard shit." Needless to say, ignorance truly is bliss.

An official announcement on Vogel's firing should come sometime today. In the meantime, however, Vogel will just have to sweat it out as the Lakers find the best way to initiate the breakup.