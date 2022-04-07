Russell Westbrook had himself an extremely rough season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Of course, the season isn't over yet, however, the Lakers are for sure out of the playoffs. Now, the Lakers have some very big decisions to make in regards to their future, and there are various rumors concerning Westbrook and whether or not the Lakers are going to hang onto the point guard.

Russ has expressed interest in returning to Los Angeles, however, this is looking unlikely when you consider how the Lakers tried to trade Westbrook at the trade deadline. Westbrook simply doesn't fit with this current Lakers roster, and it seems like he would be much better suited for other teams.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

According to reporter Marc Stein, it would appear as though there is one Eastern Conference team that is very much interested in Westbrook's services. That team is the Charlotte Hornets, who are currently looking at the play-in this season. Of course, LaMelo Ball has been a fantastic point guard for them, although he could end up playing shooting guard if Russ were to join the team.

Bringing in someone like Westbrook is a pretty big risk these days, especially after his fall off this past season. Not to mention, his contract is massive, and it will be hard for the Lakers to get much in return.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the basketball world.