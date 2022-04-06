Russell Westbrook had himself a pretty abysmal season with the Los Angeles Lakers. To make matters worse, the team won't even make the playoffs as last night, they were officially eliminated from contention. Now, the team will have to stew in the offseason and think of a new way to get back into the postseason. After all, you don't want to waste the prime of Anthony Davis, and the final years of LeBron James.

According to Michael Corvo of Clutch Points, Westbrook was asked whether or not he wants to return to the Lakers next season. Despite everything that has happened, Westbrook came out and said that he would like to remain a Laker, and that at the end of the day, those decisions aren't really up to him.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

“That’s the plan, but nothing is promised,” Westbrook said. “Like I said all season long: you gotta play the cards you’re dealt. Yes — we want to be able to see what that looks like, what that entails over the course of an 82-game season. But we’re not sure if that’s guaranteed neither. So, I just hope that we have a chance to be able to do something in the future.”

Throughout the season, it was reported that the Lakers were actually trying to trade Westbrook, however, no one wanted to take on his contract. With that in mind, it's clear that the Lakers will have to do some finessing if they are truly done with him.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

