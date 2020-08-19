Even from inside the NBA Bubble, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers continue the call for justice for Breonna Taylor. The 26-year-old EMT worker was shot and killed in her home earlier this year after police executed a no-knock warrant. People have been calling for the officers involved in the incident to be arrested and charged with Breonna Taylor's death, but there has been little to no movement on her case.

Last month during a press conference, LeBron told reporters: "First of all, I want to continue to shed light on justice for Breonna Taylor and to her family and everything that's going on with that situation," James said. "We want the cops arrested who committed that crime." Today (August 18), LeBron and his teammates donned amended Trump MAGA hats that showed they are still advocating for Taylor.

James took to social media to give a closer look at the accessory that reads, "Make America Arrest the Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor." In the caption to the series of images, the basketball star wrote, "By Any Means‼️ Lets Get It 👑 #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor❤️✊🏾." Actor Jamie Foxx co-signed James's look by commenting, "Let’s goooooo!!!! 👑👑👑 🐐 🐐🐐." Swipe through to check out the hat below.