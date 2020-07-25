Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James used his first press conference in the NBA's bubble in Orlando to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, saying he wants the Louisville police offers who shot and killed Taylor to be arrested.

Harry How / Getty Images

"First of all, I want to continue to shed light on justice for Breonna Taylor and to her family and everything that's going on with that situation," James said after a scrimmage against the Dallas Mavericks.

"We want the cops arrested who committed that crime.

"As one of the leaders of this league, I want her family to know, and I want the state of Kentucky to know that we feel for her and we want justice. That’s what it’s all about. What’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong."

James was criticized by some for opting not to use one of the league's approved social justice messages on the back of his jersey. "I would have loved to have a say so on what would have went on the back of the jersey, but I'm OK with that. ... I don't need to have something on the back of the jersey for people to understand my mission and what I'm about," he said at the time. With his newest move, he's proving that to be the case.

