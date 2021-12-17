LeBron James and his entire team have seen massive success over the years. For instance, his best friend Maverick Carter has made huge waves with his entrepreneurship all while his agent Rich Paul has built one of the biggest empires in the sports world. The two are celebrities in their own right and have built themselves quite the reputation outside of being friends with LeBron. In fact, the two have some very famous A-list friends, and on Thursday night, they got to hang out with them.

As you can see in the images below, Carter was at the Chargers Vs. Chiefs game where he sat next to Jay-Z the whole time. As for Paul, he was sitting next to his girlfriend Adele. Paul and Adele have attended numerous sporting events together, so it should come as no surprise that they were at the Chargers game in LA.

With ESPN posting these photos on Twitter, LeBron felt as though he needed to weigh in. As you can see in the Tweet below, LeBron wrote "Who the heck are Jay-Z and Adele’s +1s????" Of course, James knows exactly who they are, but he couldn't help but play paparazzi for just a brief moment.

Carter and Paul got to watch a pretty fantastic game, as the Chiefs defeated the Chargers in overtime by a score of 34-28.