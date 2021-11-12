Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers have been at odds as of late, and it has left a toll on Simmons' mental state. After being fined millions of dollars by the team, Simmons told the franchise that his mental health was being affected. In order to skirt the fines, Simmons had to present medical documents from his therapists, all while agreeing to meet with a mental health professional on the Sixers.

It has been a large back and forth that now has Simmons feeling even worse for wear. In a new piece from Shams Charania of The Athletic, it was expressed that Simmons' mental health is even worse as a result of the Sixers' tactics and that he doesn't believe they truly value his mental state.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Simmons' agent, the powerful Rich Paul, also shared those sentiments as he ripped the Sixers for their public treatment of Simmons. He claims that they are ruining his reputation and are damaging his health all at the same time. Needless to say, both sides are ready to just move on and get this over with.

“I truly believe the fines, the targeting, the negative publicity shined on the issue — that’s very unnecessary and has furthered the mental health issues for Ben. Either you help Ben, or come out and say he’s lying. Which one is it?" Paul asked.

At this point, there is no guarantee that a deal will get done anytime soon, however, it's clear that something needs to be resolved in Philly. Otherwise, this could be something that drags well into the year, and maybe even the postseason.