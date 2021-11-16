It is basically common knowledge at this point that pop singer Adele and basketball agent Rich Paul are dating. But, it is always fascinating to learn more about the details of their relationship, considering Adele had been out of the spotlight for a number of years.

In an exclusive interview with Oprah on Sunday (Nov. 14), Adele revealed that she has never loved herself more than ever before because of Rich: "(This) is the first time I've loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else."

In the interview Adele also spoke on why she likes Rich and her fascination with his job as a high-level sports executive: "He's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny, he's hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he's very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does."

The full interview with Oprah was shown only on CBS Sunday night, coupled with Adele's first live performance in years at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, where guest stars like Drake, Lizzo, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Kris Jenner, Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio and many others were in attendance.

Adele and Rich Paul made their relationship public in September when Adele posted a picture of the two on Instagram. Prior to that, the duo had been seen on multiple dates, including sitting in the crowd at NBA games together, as Rich watched some of his clients at work.





Rich Paul first emerged onto the sports agency industry as all-time great LeBron James' agent and childhood friend, as he now has become one of the most coveted agents in all of basketball.





As all of this has played out, Adele has begun the process of rolling out her upcoming album 30, expected to release this Friday (Nov. 19).

Check out a portion of Adele's interview with Oprah below.

