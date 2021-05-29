LBS Kee'vin's "Spaghetti" Is An Exciting Track From The Rapper's Latest Two-Pack Project

Pensacola rapper LBS Kee'vin recently linked up with HNHH for the new Rise & Grind editorial series, and during his interview, he revealed that he would likely forego dropping a project this year in favor of knocking out consistent singles and features. Since then, the Belair Baby has done just that, having released "Run Wit It" in March and the OMB Peezy-assisted "That's Life" earlier this month.

On Friday, LBS Kee'vin returned once more to apply even more pressure, and his latest release was a two-pack project that featured two new singles — "Spaghetti" and "Supplier Flow." You can check out the music video for the latter single below.

The lengthier of the two new tracks is "Spaghetti," a three-minute cut that positions a high-pitched Kee'vin over an eclectic, yet hard-hitting beat. Produced by ProjextX and Kadry, "Spaghetti" is an entertaining new effort from the Pensacola rapper that's infused with infectious energy and packed with memorable bars.

Stream "Spaghetti" by LBS Kee'vin below.

Quotable Lyrics

This is Givenchy, h*e this ain't no Pelle

She give me the W.A.P. after counting the fetty

Ain't got no feelings, I bark at these b*tches

They know I'm a dog, but they still wanna pet me