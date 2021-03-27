mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

LBS Kee'vin Drops Yet Another Banger With "Run Wit It"

Alexander Cole
March 27, 2021 12:48
Image via LBS Kee'vin

Florida native LBS Kee'vin continues to show off his talents.


Hailing from Penascola, Florida, LBS Kee'vin has been making a solid name for himself thanks to a plethora of dope tracks to start his career. Kee'vin is one of those artists who bring forth personal experiences into their music, all while showcasing the vocal talent that goes from rapping to some melodies with autotune. His latest effort is a track called "Run Wit It" and it showcases some immediate growth on what he has already shown us so far.

With this song, we get some hard production that features blazing synths that offer a theatrical framework for the song. Kee'vin is on point as he delivers tight flows, a catchy hook, and some lyrics that will immediately have you jumping out the house to go get a workout in. Overall, it's yet another solid effort from the rising star, and you can catch it below.

You can also watch our Rise & Grind episode with Kee'vin, right here.

Quotable Lyrics:

This the story of a n**** who won't stand down
No security with me I know my way around
I got a bitch that get in a n**** whereabouts
I drop that bag and can make a n**** air it out

