LBS Kee'vin Blesses The Booth In New Audiomack Freestyle

As we've seen over the past week through Tierra Whack's bar-oozing Instagram posts, freestyling isn't a lost art in Hip-Hop. Many emcees within the new generation of rappers don't shy away from the mic, and Audiomack has been working to shine a spotlight on those brave artists with the Bless the Booth freestyle series.

Past entries in the series include Reason, Bay Swag, Abby Jasmine, Bizzy Banks, Payroll Giovanni, and the late King Von. Most of the freestyles featured in Audiomack's recurring segment are about one minute longer, giving artists just enough time to show what they're capable of as emcees. In the latest addition to their bubbling freestyle series, Florida rapper LBS Kee'vin steps up to bless the booth.

Following the release of his Belair Baby 2 mixtape last December, LBS Kee'vin's "Bless The Booth Freestyle" finds the Florida rapper in his zone. Although his freestyle is actually much shorter than the one-minute runtime of the video would allude to, it still display's LBS Kee'vin's wit, flow, and overall lyrical ability.

Quotable Lyrics

Is you f****** or you not, no time for laying up

All these b****** go for free, I never pay to nut

I heard that money never sleeps, so I been stayin' up

S***, I could teach a fitness class 'cause I been weighin' up