mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

LBS Kee'vin Blesses The Booth In New Audiomack Freestyle

Joshua Robinson
February 09, 2021 17:37
103 Views
00
0
LBS Kee'vin/Visionary Records/Columbia Records/AudiomackLBS Kee'vin/Visionary Records/Columbia Records/Audiomack
LBS Kee'vin/Visionary Records/Columbia Records/Audiomack

Bless The Booth Freestyle
LBS Kee'vin

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
94% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Florida rapper LBS Kee'vin delivers a swift freestyle for Audiomack's Bless The Booth freestyle series.


As we've seen over the past week through Tierra Whack's bar-oozing Instagram posts, freestyling isn't a lost art in Hip-Hop. Many emcees within the new generation of rappers don't shy away from the mic, and Audiomack has been working to shine a spotlight on those brave artists with the Bless the Booth freestyle series. 

Past entries in the series include Reason, Bay Swag, Abby Jasmine, Bizzy Banks, Payroll Giovanni, and the late King Von. Most of the freestyles featured in Audiomack's recurring segment are about one minute longer, giving artists just enough time to show what they're capable of as emcees. In the latest addition to their bubbling freestyle series, Florida rapper LBS Kee'vin steps up to bless the booth.

Following the release of his Belair Baby 2 mixtape last December, LBS Kee'vin's "Bless The Booth Freestyle" finds the Florida rapper in his zone. Although his freestyle is actually much shorter than the one-minute runtime of the video would allude to, it still display's LBS Kee'vin's wit, flow, and overall lyrical ability.

Quotable Lyrics
Is you f****** or you not, no time for laying up
All these b****** go for free, I never pay to nut
I heard that money never sleeps, so I been stayin' up
S***, I could teach a fitness class 'cause I been weighin' up

LBS Kee'vin
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  103
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
LBS Kee'vin freestyle audiomack
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS LBS Kee'vin Blesses The Booth In New Audiomack Freestyle
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject