LBS Kee'vin & OMB Peezy Offers Harsh Life Lessons On "That's Life"

Coming out of Florida, LBS Kee'vin has made quite the impression on the hip-hop world thanks to his melodic style that features a ton of heartfelt lyrics about his experiences and some of the pain he has endured over the years. Fans are resonating with his work and each new song displays growth on the songwriting front. On Friday, Kee'vin linked up with OMB Peezy from Alabama and dropped a new song called "That's Life" which can be found below.

In this track, we are met with some smooth piano lines and some great melodies from Kee'vin who raps about just how tough life can be. Kee'vin explains how you can't trust anyone and that around every corner, there are people looking to take you down. OMB Peezy echoes these sentiments and their verses sound great next to one another.

Quotable Lyrics:

Your day one ain't your day one, your real friend ain't your real friend

Your main bitch got a side nigga, go to jail, that money get spent

I know n***** wanna rob me so I ride behind this dark tint

With a G9 on my lap, been a killer who ain't got no sense (No sense, no sense)