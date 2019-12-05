Despite what Wack 100 has been saying, Nipsey Hussle was an absolute legend. We might not have given him his flowers while he could still smell them but the rapper left behind a legacy that rivals not many other men from Los Angeles. The late Ermias Asghedom contributed so much to his community, truly making the neighborhood a better place for those around him. In a recent article published by GQ Magazine, an oral history of his life and final days was provided by Nipsey's loved ones, his peers, friends, and more. His girlfriend Lauren London revealed what he gave her as a final gift just days before he passed.



Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

"A couple days before he passed, he bought me three books," said London in the interview portion of the story. "One was a book about parenting. He loved Power vs. Force. He swore on that book and got a lot of game from it. I mean, between he and I, we damn near had a library."

In the same article, London speaks about the difficulties of raising a child by herself, having to stay strong especially for 3-year-old Kross Asghedom. "I can't talk about our last day together, and I still have to be strong for my children," she says. I have a three-year-old that's still asking, 'Where is Daddy?' He doesn't understand the concept of death."

Every day, we miss Nipsey Hussle. Long live the legend.