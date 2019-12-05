Wack 100 has been out here spewing hot takes all week long. His real opinions on Nipsey Hussle came to light earlier this year when he shared praise of the shooter. He's fielded questions regarding the matter since then but recently, he was asked whether he thinks Nipsey Hussle is a legend. As a man who abides by numbers, he said that Nip never reached the status as a legend when he was alive and his commercial peak only arrived after his death.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Sitting down with Nick Cannon, Wack 100 elaborated further on his thoughts on Nipsey Hussle's status. He didn't backtrack on his initial statements at all but he did make it clear that all he was talking about was music, nothing personal.

"Every fact that I've laid has been about music," he said. "I'm not involving myself with who he was as a father, what he was to his community because I don't know what his portfolio was. But what I do know, and if I don't know I can go check, is the stats of music. I said he had a few joints that I personally felt should've went. I named the joints. I think if he would have been around long enough, maybe he could have got to that status. But for me, to give him that 'legend' word means we have to go back and we have to give LL, Dr. Dre, Cube, and all these other people a different moniker."

Peep the clip below.