It's been eight seven months since Nipsey Hussle's tragic murder, allegedly at the hands of Eric Holder, and fans are still mourning the loss of a hip-hop legend. Hussle was someone who did so much good for the community and was continuously inspiring people with his music. His death hit the hip-hop community fairly hard and when people discuss his death, they typically approach it with cautious sensitivity. While this may be true, Wack 100 decided to take a different approach.

Last week, an audio recording of Wack 100 sympathizing with Holder hit the internet and he was quickly scolded for his words. “Shitty Cuz, the alleged gunman, when it comes to the rules of engagement of gang banging, he did what he was supposed to do when another gang banger calls you a faggot, a pedophile or a snitch,” Wack explained. “You supposed to handle your business. And can’t nobody say that’s wrong.”

Now, it seems as though Wack 100 has turned a new leaf thanks to a conversation he had with Nipsey's manager Eugene "Big U" Henley. Wack 100 took to Instagram where he promptly apologized and explained how it was all because of his talk with "Big U."

“ALRIGHT YOU GUYS WIN @BIGU1 CALLED ME AND SCOLED ME. ILL BE QUIET NOW," he wrote.

Now that Wack has apologized, it will be interesting to see if the criticism against him ceases, or if it will continue to follow him.

[Via]