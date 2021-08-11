Latto, also known as Big Latto and formerly known as Mulatto, has been clapping back against critics this week, defending herself from the hateful trolls in her comments that constantly bash her looks. Recently, people have been criticizing the rapper's face, telling her she looks "old" in the comments, despite her only being twenty-two years of age.

"Don't ever play w my face card," she told fans on Monday. "Y'all love to be in them blog comments saying how 'old' I look. Hoe don't let them wigs, makeup, and stage outfits fool u I got old money and carry myself like a grown ass woman that's all."



Despite her clap-backs, Latto addressed the topic again on Tuesday, sharing a video of herself working out in the gym, wearing no make-up.

"I love natural me so much more than glammed up me," wrote Latto on the video.

The Shade Room reposted the clip, which invited thousands of commenters to continue going in on her look.

"Somebody done got to her... she posting all these natural vids," remarked one fan. "It’s giving me old yt girl vibes," criticized another. "She does look older than 22. She’s still pretty," added somebody else.



Latto took the opportunity to fight back in the comments, writing, "Idk if y’all need some money or some dick but me uplifting myself shouldn’t bother y’all this much."

What do you think of her response?



