She has a new, slightly altered name and has been climbing the charts, but with all her successes, Latto may be ready to settle down. She's been releasing freestyles and hit collaborations, but one thing Latto hasn't shared is the identity of her significant other. The rapper has teased that she's happily in love, and as fans continue to try to figure out who the lucky person may be, Latto recently shared that she ready to tackle motherhood.

On Twitter, Latto wrote, "I wanna have a baby now but I got more plaques to hang, red carpets to walk, awards to win etc [sad crying emoji]." There wasn't much to it, but a Twitter user reposted the tweet and added, "The White Side Coming Out."



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

Latto reposted the exchange to her Instagram Story and didn't understand how the two tweets were related. "This joke so overused [crying laughing emojis] what that gotta do w my mama being white??" the rapper asked. "I can say I want some cereal and mfs be like yOuR WHiTe sIdE iS sHOwInG."

Her initial moniker caused a ruckus because people claimed she was using a racial slur, so Latto switched things up. However, that hasn't kept people from making "jokes" about her background, and it seems that she's over it.



Instagram Story