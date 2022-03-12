Superfans can be both blessings and curses for artists. While dedicated fan bases can help a musician quickly top the charts, they are also often at the forefront of cyberbullying and social media drama. Those that have found themselves on the receiving end of a particular fan base's backlash can share tales of doxxing and harassment, and Latto knows all too well what it is like fighting off fans.

During a recent interview with Ebro in the Morning, Latto discussed superfans and having to deal with Barbz who came after her online.

"You have to tread lightly with stan culture," said the rapper. "Like, 'I'm team this and I'm gon' die about it.' I be like, 'Hands up, don't shoot me.'... For instance, I had clapped back, I'm still a New School baby, I'm still young. I'm still tryin' to turn the other cheek, they tryin' to still teach me that. So, I'm responding to somebody, I'm clapping back and somebody and they like, 'Oh, you're purposely responding to Nicki Minaj pages!'"

Latto denied targeting anyone specifically and said if someone comes for her, she's going right back at them. "I don't care what club, gang, street you bang, I don't give a f*ck!" she joked. "It's not ill intent. Everybody knows Nicki is my favorite, you can go look on the internet, I got interviews talking about standing in line for Pink Friday."

Aside from being a longtime fan of Minaj's, Latto added that she's also an admirer of Cardi B. Latto made an appearance in the music video to "Wap" and while she loves both Nicki and Cardi, the "Wheelie" rapper emphasized that she would never choose a side. Watch Latto explain herself below.