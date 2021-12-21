We're just a few days away from Christmas and as we get hyped up for gift-giving and receiving in a few days, we're well into the swing of our second annual 12 Days of Christmas interview series. This year, HNHH is capping off 2021 with new and exclusive interviews with G Herbo, Jim Jones, NLE Choppa, Capella Grey, Saucy Santana, and more. On Monday, we published an interview with Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee, who spilled the tea on everything pertaining to his rise in pop culture.

In addition to his comments about Karen Civil having his website taken down, and remarks about how he wants to clear the air with Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and other stars, Lee spoke about his dramatic feud with Nicki Minaj's Barbz, whom he has been at war with for years.



As you possibly know, Nicki's Barbz are one of the most loyal (and ruthless) fanbases in the world. They will always have their Queen's back, defending her over anything and, oftentimes, calling out journalists and bloggers who have something negative to say about Minaj. Lee has often been critical of Minaj's personal life -- including her marriage to Kenny Petty, a convicted sex offender -- and in his interview with Erika Marie, he spoke about his beef with the Barbz, who he once called a "terrorist group".

"Just can't give a f*ck, you know. I mean, like, you just can't get—if you're going to come and kill me because I criticized your song or you being married to a man who's been convicted of rape or murder, and I have criticized moves that you made or uncovered where you lied, or...if your fan base wants to try to do all that, listen, I'm not really worried about that," said Lee about Nicki and the Barbz. "I think that there are innocent people being hurt every day at work, at home, on the bus, in the streets. There are Black people being killed for simply being Black. So, death, violence, abuse, all that is just a part of life, and it's going to happen.

When it comes to doing my job, I try to stay true to what I believe and true to what I see online. I try to be thoughtful when I speak about it. There are times that I fall short of that and I've been apologetic when I've done it, when I've crossed the line. Very few times. But look, ultimately, Nicki Minaj, I still listen to her music. I'm not a Barb by any measure, thank God, but I do like Nicki Minaj. I think she's one of the many queens of Hip Hop, but she's not the only queen. I think that we have to get to a place where we can set our differences aside, for the sake of the culture moving forward. I know she reached out to me to talk, [but] we never did. And that's okay if we never do but ultimately, one day I hope to sit down and talk to her, too."

Do you think Jason Lee and Nicki Minaj will ever get past their differences? Check out Jason's full interview below.