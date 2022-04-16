Latto gave a major shoutout to Cardi B during a recent interview with Audacy, admitting that seeing the Invasion of Privacy rapper perform in 2018 inspired her to improve her own concerts. Latto is currently on tour to promote her newest album, 777.

“I did Rolling Loud Miami in 2018ish…I was one of the openers,” Latto recalled during her conversation with Audacy. “It was 3 p.m. hot as hell and I waited all the way to the end for Cardi B to perform and I stuck around in the hot sun and I was like ‘nah, I gotta see Cardi perform,’ and I just seen her like put on a show. Like, it was actual entertainment. Dancers, choreography.”



Rich Fury / Getty Images

She continued: “She really had me entertained to where I wasn’t caring about the heat or standing on my feet all day. I was entertained. So I took that and ran with it like ‘you know what? I wanna put on a show too.’”

Latto has been vocal about her appreciation for Cardi B throughout her career, even making a cameo appearance in her music video for "WAP," back in 2020. When fans tried to start a beef between Cardi and Nicki Minaj, Latto defended both artists, saying she wouldn't take sides.

Check out Latto's interview with Audacy below.

[Via]