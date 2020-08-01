The subtweets are in full effect over on Twitter. There's something brewing between Kanye West and Larsa Pippen, and spectators don't think it's anything good. During one of Kanye's recent Twitter rants, the rapper mysteriously dropped Larsa Pippen and Drake's names. He didn't offer up any context to the who-what-where-when-why of his tweets, just their first names before he deleted his messages. People have stormed social media with their conspiracy theories about Kanye's relationship with both public figures, but until any of them speak about it, we're all left to wonder.



Larry Marano / Stringer / Getty Images

More recently, Kanye West returned to his favorite social media platform and shared a few thoughts about abortion. The political topic is often a polarizing one, but Kanye has made his anti-abortion stance clear. He's stated that there was a point in time when he and wife Kim Kardashian discussed having an abortion when Kim was pregnant with their firstborn North, and it seems that it's still a sensitive issue for Kanye.

Later, Larsa popped up on Twitter, as well, and people believed that she was addressing her rumored best friend Kim Kardashian's husband. "If you don't have a uterus, you shouldn't have a say," Larsa tweeted. This launched quite a debate, so let us know if who you agree with regarding this controversial topic.