You can't be in Los Angeles and think you can get away with any Nipsey Hussle slander, even with a badge. According to the LA Times, Sgt. Joel Sydanmaa has filed a lawsuit against the LAPD and the commander-in-chief after he was disciplined for remarks he made about the murder of Nipsey Hussle, sexual assault victims, and Muslims on Facebook posts.



Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Sydanmaa said that he's "never done anything improper on the job" yet was disciplined for “expressing his opinions, as a private citizen, while off-duty, on his personal social media accounts, about matters of public concern.” He added that the punishment was solely because his opinions "run counter" to the LAPD's "preferred political stance."

The LAPD Sgt.'s comments about Muslims in Japan prompted discipline after a complaint by the Council on American-Islamic Relations. That was in 2015. Fast forward three years, and he found himself in trouble, again, after writing a post that he said he published "as if I'm in uniform," where he tried to claim Brett Kavanaugh couldn't be proven guilty for sexual assault. He said he was accused of "shaming" the victims and was reprimanded again.

But last year, following the passing of Nipsey Hussle, Sydanmaa tried to paint Nipsey in a bad light due to alleged gang ties, writing, Nip “perpetuated the criminal gang lifestyle and the anti-police sentiment in this country" in his music. Adding the rapper "chose the lifestyle that ultimately killed him." On top of that, he argued with people on the Internet before writing, "Next time you need help, call a Crip. Not 911."

The LAPD suspended him for a day and now, he's claiming it took a toll on him, "psychologically, reputationally, and emotionally." He also said, "prospects for promotion and advancement."

[Via]