There are celebrities who have opted to keep details of their personal lives far away from the public eye, but Lamar Odom has spent years sharing his triumphs and pitfalls with the world. If he's not penning tales about his most scandalous moments for a memoir, Odom regularly sits down to discuss the ins and out of his NBA career or the infamous moments involving his drug and sex addictions. Odom is good for sharing stories about his famous friends, as well, and recently, he sat down with VladTV and spoke about a time when he broke up a fight between Kobe Bryant and Master P.



Kevork Djansezian / Staff / Getty Images

Odom suggested that when the Lakers practice, "people just pop up." He added, "You might not say nothin', you might not catch eye contact with them, but you notice they there." Master P showed up at a Lakers practice and "the aura, the energy, or the timing of it wasn't really...wasn't really kinda feeling it."

"You gotta understand, these are two alpha males and their own, in with what they do," Odom continued. "Awkward. You feel me? So, I'm from the street so I can peep it. So, I'm tryin' to just dead it, but it was awkward." Vlad wanted to know if Odom had to step in between the two stars. "It wasn't like, getting in the middle but I'm just gon' check both of they temperature and make sure they cool."

"The energy was just off between them." Odom seemed apprehensive with giving up too many details about what really went down, but he said he used his New York City instincts to calm whatever was brewing. Master P has previously given his version of events about this exchange with Bryant. Check out the clip below.