The basketball world continues to mourn the sudden loss of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, as his former teammates like Shaq and longtime rivals like Allen Iverson share their fondest memories of the Black Mamba. On Monday, Lamar Odom paid tribute to Kobe by simply getting back in the gym.

As seen in the video posted to Odom's IG account, the former Lakers forward wrote Kobe would be so proud to see him handling the tragic loss the way he is, rather than turning to drugs as he might have done in the past.

The full caption of Odom's tribute video reads:

"Like my brother @kobebryant would say “put that work in to be great”. So in honor of you big brother I’ll be putting that work in everyday to get back to @thebig3 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿 Thank you Baby Doll @getuptoparr for getting me to the gym. Bean would have been proud of me today after such a tragic day yesterday me getting my ass to the gym. Without you here considering what I’m going thru I’d prolly be somewhere sniffing a line"

Odom also posted a heartfelt message on Sunday, comparing the loss of Kobe to the devastation he felt when his own son died. Check out that post below, and click here to see how other NBA stars and celebrities are reacting to the tragic news.