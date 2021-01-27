Throughout the day, millions of people have been paying tribute to Kobe Bryant. It was on January 26 of last year that the world received news that the 41-year-old basketball legend had lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven of their friends. Just prior to the one-year anniversary of the devastating moment in history, widow Vanessa Bryant pleaded with the public, and the media, to refrain from sharing any photos or footage of the crash site. Thus far, it seems that most, if not all, have been respectful.



Kevork Djansezian / Staff / Getty Images

On social media, many who knew and loved Kobe have been sharing their thoughts about the fallen sports star, including his former teammate, Lamar Odom. "Kobe Bryant, what more can I say," started Odom in a video he uploaded to his Instagram. "My prayers and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his mother, his father, his sisters. I learned so much from the dude, how to compete at the highest level."

"I never had any brothers but when God decided to take him, I know what it felt like to lose a brother," Odom continued. In his caption, he added, "It’s never goodbye, I carry the Mamba Mentality with me everyday and I’m now starting to apply your principles to my life. You are an amazing father, friend, brother, teacher and teammate. I will forever love you Bro."

Watch Lamar Odom's tribute below.