After fighting Aaron Carter a few months ago, there is no doubt that Lamar Odom is a fan of the celebrity boxing brand. Odom had an extremely successful basketball career and in retirement, he is looking for new ways to scratch that athletic itch. On Saturday night, he is going to fight against Ojani Noa, who just so happens to be the ex-husband of Jennifer Lopez. He was originally going to fight Riddick Bowe, although that was ultimately canceled due to a fear that Bowe couldn't fight. The match against Noa should be an interesting one, and Odom's fans are eager for it to go down.

As for the Celebrity Boxing enterprise, it would appear as though Odom is a lot more invested in it than one would think. While speaking to TMZ, Odom revealed he is now a part-owner in the brand and that he plans on doing a lot more fights in the near future.

Gregory Shamus/Big3/Getty Images

"I'm a part-owner in Celebrity Boxing, so if I gotta keep fighting to keep building the brand, I don't see no problem with that, being a businessman," Odom said. Odom didn't reveal how much money he put in, although we imagine it was a significant amount considering what kind of money these fights can pull in.

Moving forward, it remains to be seen who Odom will fight, although hopefully, he goes up against some big names soon. If you're an NBA fan, you can't help but hope he fights a former rival. Now that would be something special.

