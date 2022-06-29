He has already spoken about his time dating Taraji P. Henson over a decade ago, but there is more than Lamar Odom has to say about his equally as famous ex. The former Los Angeles Lakers icon is known for his marriage to Khloé Kardashian as they put their romance on display and even wed on reality television, but not everyone was privy to the knowledge that Odom broke up with Henson to be with his ex-wife.

Because Odom has been so open about all facets of his past and subsequent recovery following a near-death experience, when Page Six caught up with the sports icon, they decided to ask him if he would rekindle with a former partner. Specifically, they wanted to know of all of the women he's dated, which he would reunite with if he had the chance.

According to the outlet, Odom chose Henson.

“Because I love Taraji. It’s a love thing. It’s about who you love," he said. Odom and Kardashian reportedly dated for only three weeks prior to tying the knot. “Taraji is a cool girl. Matter fact she’s here [in L.A.]. I got to see her at the BET Awards... Maybe I’ll get to shoot my shot at her again."

He was said to have added, “I think the difference between Taraji and Khloé is how they was brought up. Their upbringing, which makes people different and [affects] the way they think. I think Taraji is more skillful in what she does as an actress compared to what Khloé does.” Yet, he reportedly told the outlet that Kardashian was "a great wife."

In other Lamar Odom news, you can find him on the brand new season of Celebrity College Hill airing on BET+. Check out a few teasers for the series below.

