With the release of Lamar Odom's new book Darkness To Light, so many of Lamar Odom's craziest stories are being highlighted this week. During an interview with Good Morning America yesterday, the former hooper said that he once threatened to kill his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian while he was hallucinating on cocaine and ecstasy. He also gave some haunting details about the time he nearly died after overdosing at a Las Vegas brothel. Odom is planning on bringing his life story to the big screen and we would have to agree that the former Laker has more than enough stories to develop a movie on his life. The most recent headline flying around has to do with a secret relationship he shared with Taraji P. Henson, which reportedly ended after Odom cheated on her.



Over ten years ago, Odom was allegedly romantically involved with Empire star Taraji P. Henson, quickly beginning to date after meeting one another and "falling in love." As reported by DailyMail, the two had seriously thought about building their lives together. "She was just such a wise woman that she could see through whatever smooth act I was trying to put on," said LO in his book. "She refused to be just another conquest, and truthfully, I didn’t want her to be."

Although he says he never truly connected with another black woman the way he did with Taraji, his demons ended up getting the better of him and he cheated on the actress, effectively ending their relationship. "I felt guilty, but I was craving immediate sex," wrote Odom. "Things were amazing, but of course, God gave me a layup and I blew it."

Darkness To Light is available now.



