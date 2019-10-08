You never know what's going to go down on live television. During award shows, sporting events, and other current happenings, there's a chance of something going wrong in the production truck or on stage, leaving the viewer at home in a state of perplexion. Maybe a graphic will show up upside down on your television screen. Or perhaps an actor lets a curse word slip when presenting a prize to one of their close peers. Even worse, maybe you get caught up in a wardrobe malfunction.

Lamar Odom has seen his fair share of headlines throughout his life. He went from a celebrated basketball player to a reality television star, nearly losing his life after a drug-fueled run in a Las Vegas brothel. His most recent endeavour involved some classical dancing, learning how to move his tall frame in an elegant manner for Dancing With The Stars. The hooper has been impressive on the floor but, unfortunately for him, his run on the program ended last night when he was eliminated from the competition. He had one final walk-off moment, which left a lasting impression on his fans nationwide though.



Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images -- Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd attend the "Dancing With The Stars" Season 28 show at CBS Television City on September 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

One of the major newsworthy moments from the show -- which is pretty sad tbh -- is about Lamar Odom and how he adjusted his crotch in the middle of a live segment. A video has been circulating across social media, showing the star grab a hold of his junk to avoid any sort of discomfort down there. He likely thought he was out of the camera's frame. Either that or he was just totally unbothered and doesn't care about that kind of thing. Still, the viewers of Dancing were a little creeped out by it all.

In a report by Hollywood Life, Odom apparently spoke on the moment, looking back at it with a smile on his face. "It makes me feel like a little creep. I’m blessed. I guess that means I’m blessed. I had to adjust myself; it’s the outfit. But it’s the truth…you understand that problem. It’s nothing to be ashamed about. I had fun," he allegedly said.