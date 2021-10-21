mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lakeyah Is a Ride Or Die In Visual To "Loving Me"

Erika Marie
October 21, 2021 02:36
13 Views
00
0

She sings and raps her way through the single and in the music video, Lakeyah holds things down while her partner serves out a bid.

Her Gangsta Grillz mixtape is the gift that keeps on giving and Lakeyah has returned with another My Time visual. The Milwaukee rapper on the rise is the latest "it" artist out of Quality Control Music, and recently, she shared her latest collection of tracks that have kept Hip Hop fans buzzing. Lakeyah has proven that she is a formidable force in the industry at only 20-years-old, and she has grown exponentially from a teen who became a social media star after going viral into a rapper who has collaborated with the likes of DJ Drama, Moneybagg Yo,Gucci Mane, and Yung Bleu.

Lakeyah has returned with the music video to "Loving Me," a track where she details holding down her partner. The visual shows her enjoying those small moments with her significant other before they are interrupted by police who whisks him away to jail. Proving that she's a ride or die, Lakeyah handles business in order to make sure she's there when he's released.

Watch the music video to "Loving Me" above.

Lakeyah Gangsta Grillz My Time Music Videos News
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MUSIC VIDEOS Lakeyah Is a Ride Or Die In Visual To "Loving Me"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject