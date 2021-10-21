Lakeyah Is a Ride Or Die In Visual To "Loving Me"

She sings and raps her way through the single and in the music video, Lakeyah holds things down while her partner serves out a bid.

Her Gangsta Grillz mixtape is the gift that keeps on giving and Lakeyah has returned with another My Time visual. The Milwaukee rapper on the rise is the latest "it" artist out of Quality Control Music, and recently, she shared her latest collection of tracks that have kept Hip Hop fans buzzing. Lakeyah has proven that she is a formidable force in the industry at only 20-years-old, and she has grown exponentially from a teen who became a social media star after going viral into a rapper who has collaborated with the likes of DJ Drama, Moneybagg Yo,Gucci Mane, and Yung Bleu.

Lakeyah has returned with the music video to "Loving Me," a track where she details holding down her partner. The visual shows her enjoying those small moments with her significant other before they are interrupted by police who whisks him away to jail. Proving that she's a ride or die, Lakeyah handles business in order to make sure she's there when he's released.

Watch the music video to "Loving Me" above.