Lakeyah stormed into the game under the Quality Control umbrella, slowly bubbling up as the next-up from the Atlanta-based camp. She left a lasting impression with the release of Time's Up in 2020, her first official project under the label. The success of "Big FlexHer" with 42 Dugg proved that she's a beast on the mic while her confidence and charisma alongside City Girls on "Female Goat" proved to be a banger for the clubs.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

With the release of her latest project, My Time (Gangsta Grillz: Special Edition), she's proving that she can not only make a hit but rap better than most rappers in her class. This led to her recent appearance on Funk Flex's show where she graced the mic with a freestyle over City Girls' "Act Up." Her sharp flow and cadence weave through the Earl On The Beat production while putting the game on notice. "They overlookin' but it's 30 just to book me/ I swear I came killin' the game, I'm the rookie/ Don't compare me to these hoes that only rap about they pussy/ Everyday mood on killin' these hoes, as it should be," she raps.

Funk Flex ultimately put his stamp of approval on her bars, dubbing her freestyle, "kinda hard."

Lakeyah joined us earlier this year as one of the first artists on our Rise & Grind series. You can check that interview out right here.

Check out Lakeyah's latest freestyle below.