Lakeyah & Moneybagg Yo Count Up Cash In "Check" Visual

The rising Quality Control spitter linked with Moneybagg in the visual to their "Gangsta Grillz: My Time" single.

She's poised as the next woman in line to storm the Hip Hop charts, and Lakeyah is ready for her moment in the spotlight. The Milwaukee native has been making a name for herself for years, climbing through the ranks from her beginning as a young teenage viral star after her So Gone Challenge effort stored social media. Lakeyah studied her favorite label, Quality Control Music, moved to Atlanta, caught the hitmaking collective's attention, and signed a record contract last year.

Her XXL Freshman class addition only further intensified her hype as her freestyles were applauded by Hip Hop fans, and last week, Lakeyah and DJ Drama shared her Gangsta Grillz mixtape, My Time. The 20-year-old emcee showed on the project that she is a bar-heavy force to be reckoned with, and a standout track has been her collaboration with Moneybagg Yo, "Check."

The pair of rappers delivered the music video for the single and it shows them standing alone as they take over a warehouse and count up cash. Stream "Check" and let us know what you think.