Lakeyah Teams Up With DJ Drama For New Gangsta Grillz Mixtape "My Time"

Quality Control artist and 2021 XXL Freshman Lakeyah continues her prolific run this year with a new project, and like Tyler, the Creator's acclaimed sixth studio album Call Me If You Get Lost earlier this year, Lakeyah's My Time is hosted by mixtape legend DJ Drama.

For her debut Gangsta Grillz mixtape, Lakeyah's bars are front and center as she aims to prove herself deserving of her self-proclaimed title, the "Female GOAT." Even the tape's artwork is a reflection of Lakeyah's competitive mind state and inward belief that this is truly her moment, as she holds the NBA’s Larry O’Brien Trophy while rocking a custom Milwaukee Bucks uniform.

The 11-track project features guest appearances from Tyga, Tee Grizzley, Moneybagg Yo, and Bankroll Freddie, and it marks Lakeyah's third project in less than a full year, following the releases of Time's Up last December and In Due Timeearlier this spring.

Check out Lakeyah's new Gangsta Grillz mixtape, My Time, below and let us know in the comments if you're feeling the QC artist's latest project.

Tracklist:

1. Out Your Mind

2. Reason

3. GOAT Talk

4. In Person (feat. OG Parker & Tyga)

5. Shots Fired

6. 313-414 (feat. Tee Grizzley)

7. Check (feat. Moneybagg Yo)

8. A Letter To You

9. Upset (feat. Bankroll Freddie)

10. Step 1

11. Loving Me