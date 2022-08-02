Although Beyoncé has been taking hits in recent weeks over samples and lyrics on her latest release Renaissance, a rapper is calling out Cardi B. The world was introduced to Cardi during her stint on Love & Hip Hop New York as a stripper-turned-rapper who was looking for her big break. During those early days, Cardi established herself as a social media personality and was trying to emerge as the next big Rap artist. She dropped mixtapes and hopped on other artists' beats, including Lady Leshurr who is now looking for her cut.

"You mind asking Cardi if she can break me off a likkle change she used my beat/idea before her big break and is now a millionaire and I got paid 0 [pleading face emoji]," wrote Leshurr.



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

It was a request that took Cardi B by surprise, but the rapper issued a response.

"I made like 2 dollars of that song ….you want the other dollar ?" said Cardi, before she shared a clip of the visual to the song in question: "Cheap Ass Weave."

Leshurr replied, "[Crying laughing emojis] would b nice but tbh I just wanted my credit & it’s mad I had to tweet banter 4 a response when I dm u years ago about it. I was cool wen I thought it was just YT cover but it’s on streaming sites as 'cheap azz weave' nw & urs comes up b4 mine so yes dollar & credit pls [purple heart emoji]."

Some have argued that this track was not Cardi's big break, but "Bodak Yellow" was the single to shift the tide in her career. Despite that, this controversy has once again sparked conversations about credits and ownership in the music industry, specifically in Rap, as the genre often samples or outright uses other artists' productions.

Check out "Cheap Ass Weave" by Cardi B and Lady Leshurr's "Queen's Speech Ep. 4" below.