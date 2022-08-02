It looks like Beyoncé is doing right by Kelis after the "Milkshake" singer claimed the Lemonade singer had "no soul." Ahead of the release of Renaissance, it was revealed that Kelis' song "Milkshake" was sampled on "Energy," prompting Kelis to unleash on Bey.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

"My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding,” she wrote on social media. “I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity, and they have everyone fooled.”

The thing is Kelis doesn't have the copyrights to the record, nor songwriting credits. Beyoncé didn't necessarily need to go through Kelis to get the sample cleared but it may have been an act of courtesy if she did.

It seems like Bey caught wind of Kelis outrage and took the necessary steps to make things right. Per Hip Hop N More, Beyoncé removed the interpolation of "Milkshake" from her single "Energy" on TIDAL. Chances are Spotify and Apple Music will follow suit shortly.

Beyoncé already faced backlash after using an ableist slur on the song "Heated," co-written by Drake. She recently removed the slur from her song in response to the criticism.

[Via]