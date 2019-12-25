Lala Anthony and Carmelo Anthony's 12-year-old son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony, has clearly had enough of his mom's Christmas prank but it doesn't look like she's slowing down on the joke anytime soon. As per Lala's recent share on Instagram, you can see a video she received from her son who was fed up by yet another Christmas elf he found, that was hidden by Lala herself.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The video is actually quite cute, as you hear Kiyan explain how he's getting "tight" by all the elves and they're getting on his "nerves."

"Every year I torture my poor kid with these damn elves on the shelves🤣🤣🤣I hide them in so many different places & every time he thinks he gets rid of one another one pops up!!🤣🤣🤣he sent me this video when he found the most recent one 🤣he’s pissed🤣I need help🤷🏽‍♀️🤣🤣 #elfontheshelf," Lala captioned the post.

In other news surrounding Lala and Carmelo's son, we recently posted how Lala makes sure her son always Facetimes her dad when he's playing basketball. If Kiyan can't be present, you'll find Lala with her phone filming the court action for their son at home.